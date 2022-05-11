Wordle 327 May 12 hints: Struggling with today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

The end of the week is almost here, so relax, put your feet up, and check out the latest Wordle puzzle for May 12. Wordle 327 is only available for 24-hours, so you don’t have long to figure out the answer and maintain your winning streak. Fortunately, that’s where Express Online comes in. We’ve put together a selection of hints and clues to help you find the right answer for Wordle 327. Head to the bottom of the page for Wordle 327 hints, and good luck figuring out the answer.

The worldwide phenomenon that has taken over our social media feeds, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 327 on May 12…