XP&D, Zoo Media, and Noesis.tech launch web3.0 platform xp&dland

XP&D, Zoo Media and Noesis.tech launch xp&dland, a next-generation platform for brands on the metaverse. xp&dland will enable web3.0 strategies for brands and look at evangelising communities and companies from the real or web2.0 world to pivot to the metaverse, for their product showcases, events, and activations.

The xp&dland platform is focusing on building the O2O2M (Offline ⇋ Online ⇋ Metaverse) consumer experiences for brands. This platform is using technology (Noesis. Tech) as a common enabler, building community strategies (Zoo Media), and enabling shared and social experiences for consumers (XP&D).

Sukrit Singh, Co-Founder, xp&dland, said, “Metaverse is said to be the next big technology platform and is expected to become an $800 billion market by 2024. It is expected to see the collision of three worlds – Web 2.0 (or the Mobile and social internet as we experience it today), Web 3.0 (powered by 5G, enhanced computing, and the blockchain), and Live Social and Shared experiences. With xp&dland, we want to harness this opportunity, by bringing together the best in each of these domains and giving brands the best opportunity to succeed in the Web3.0 world.”

The initial focus of xp&dland is to build experiences for brands in the Metaverse and get consumers to interact with them.

xp&dland is built on Spatial.io giving brands an opportunity to experience the metaverse first-hand. The motive is to build similar experiences for brands and bring communities from the real world (events and activations) and the web2.0 world to the Metaverse.

Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, xp&dland, said, “Whilst these are very early days of the metaverse, we already have proof of concept. Our sports-focused vertical, TCM Platform has enabled over 70,000 people to enter the metaverse and interact with the Gujarat Titans during their logo launch. Our hypothesis of taking engaged communities and building long term web3.0 strategies has paid off and we have now launched the Titans Locker Room on Spatial where players such as Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan do live meet and greets with fans, we have the history of the franchise and are continuing to build on their success. We are confident of being the go-to web3.0 platform for brands given the diverse skill sets we all bring to the table.”

The platform has curated a team of over 100 people, focused on delivering metaverse community strategies and outcomes for brands. The team includes animators, artists, developers, web3.0 planners, and community managers across Discord, Twitch & Reddit.

Siddharth Bhansali, Co-Founder, xp&dland, said, “We are in talks with all major platforms and marketplaces to collaborate. xp&dland will be platform-agnostic and will enable consumers and brands to play, socialise and transact in the metaverse world. Version 1.0 of xp&dland is built on Spatial.io. Currently, there are no barriers to experiencing xp&dland. It will be accessible on all devices including mobiles, tablets /devices, and wearables. We hope to change the landscape for brand marketing in times to come.”

With its headquarters in the Metaverse and physical offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Dubai, and New York. xp&dland plans to own and build spaces on all metaverse platforms, including Spatial, Decentraland, Sandbox, Roblox, Horizons, Mesh, and Alt VR amongst others.

