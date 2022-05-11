Yellowstone fans expose glaring ‘plot hole’ with Jimmy and Mia showdown ‘Confused’

Barrel racers Laramie (played by Hassie Harrison) and Mia (Eden Brolin) have been two of the most controversial additions to the hit Western drama in its last two seasons. After butting heads with Yellowstone’s ranch manager Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), one fan was left puzzled when the ladies returned to the bunkhouse for Mia’s explosive feud with her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) in the Paramount Network’s fourth season finale.
Yellowstone fans have been questioning why the barrel racers were allowed back on the ranch for a pivotal showdown in the fourth season.
Laramie inadvertently caused one of the biggest rifts in the bunkhouse yet after striking up a brief romance with senior wrangler, Lloyd (Forrie J Smith).
By season four, she was committed to fellow ranch hand Walker (Ryan Bingham), much to the chagrin of the seasoned cowpoke.
Meanwhile, Mia’s life-threatening livelihood continuously put Jimmy’s life and career at risk when she pushed him to compete in a series of dangerous rodeo circuits.
READ MORE: GB News guest savages Prince Harry’s acting debut
Once he realised the barrel racers were more trouble to the ranch than they were worth, Rip and Yellowstone owner John Dutton (Kevin Costner) issued a ban on all women in the bunkhouse – even temporarily banishing Teeter (Jen Landon) from the property.
However, one attentive viewer was rather baffled when Laramie and Mia were still hanging out with the bunkhouse crew when Jimmy returned in the season finale.
Reddit user YuhMutha17 posted: “I was confused on the Jimmy/Mia interaction when Jimmy arrived back at Yellowstone with Emily and the barrel racers were there.”
Jimmy makes a quick stop at the Yellowstone to reconcile with John after his accident, and introduce the team to his new fiancée, Emily (Kathryn Kelly).
“Can anyone help me understand why the girls and more specifically Mia, came back to the ranch?”
After appealing to John’s better nature, Teeter was finally given her job back after revealing she, too, had been given the Yellowstone brand, marking her as a permanent member of the team.
However, nothing was said about Mia and Laramie, who appeared to be in strict violation of the bunkhouse’s rules during the bunkhouse reunion.
Redditor AnnaNonna replied: “They were not allowed to live/sleep in the bunkhouse anymore. You’re right. It was confusing but I’m pretty sure they were there that night playing cards.”
And Potterhead07651 clarified: “Came back because they wanted to. Laramie did it for Walker. Mia did in hopes of catching Jimmy.
“All they done is cause trouble though. Dunno why they are allowed to come there when they don’t even work there.” (sic)
The barrel racers have already caused more than enough trouble amongst the bunkhouse crew, but Mia and Laramie could be back after Mia made it clear she’s not letting Jimmy go without a fight.
Yellowstone seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Peacock in the USA. Seasons 1-3 will premiere on Paramount Plus in the UK later this year.
Source link