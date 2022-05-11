Yellowstone fans expose glaring ‘plot hole’ with Jimmy and Mia showdown ‘Confused’

Barrel racers Laramie (played by Hassie Harrison) and Mia (Eden Brolin) have been two of the most controversial additions to the hit Western drama in its last two seasons. After butting heads with Yellowstone’s ranch manager Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), one fan was left puzzled when the ladies returned to the bunkhouse for Mia’s explosive feud with her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) in the Paramount Network’s fourth season finale.

Yellowstone fans have been questioning why the barrel racers were allowed back on the ranch for a pivotal showdown in the fourth season.

Laramie inadvertently caused one of the biggest rifts in the bunkhouse yet after striking up a brief romance with senior wrangler, Lloyd (Forrie J Smith).

By season four, she was committed to fellow ranch hand Walker (Ryan Bingham), much to the chagrin of the seasoned cowpoke.

Meanwhile, Mia’s life-threatening livelihood continuously put Jimmy’s life and career at risk when she pushed him to compete in a series of dangerous rodeo circuits.

