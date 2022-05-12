2022 Movies Under the Stars Lineup Announcement – Hoboken Girl

There are many perks to warmer weather and pleasant, starry evenings that come with the arrival of summer. Arguably one of the biggest perks for Hoboken locals is the return of Movies Under the Stars. What’s better than curling up on a blanket, enjoying some movie snacks, and watching your favorite films while stargazing? We’ve got you covered for your outdoor movie nights this summer, as Mayor Bhalla has just announced the 2022 Movies Under the Stars lineup. Read on to see which films are on the docket for Movies Under the Stars 2022, which will be held at Pier A Park at First Street and Sinatra Drive as well as at 7th + Jackson Park.

Movies Under the Stars Schedules

Movies Under the Stars is slated to start back up in June at both Pier A Park and 7th + Jackson Street Park. This event is totally free, and all movies start at 9PM in June and July and at 8:30PM in August, according to the press release.

“I am excited to invite residents to our popular Movies Under the Stars program, which offers evening entertainment in our beautiful parks for people of all ages free of charge,” said Mayor Bhalla. “Thank you to the Division of Cultural Affairs and our sponsors for putting together another outstanding lineup.”

After asking locals to vote on movies they’d like to see for the 2022 season, as seen on Tapinto, the official lineup is here. Get ready to bring your own blanket or low back chair and enjoy the following movies.

Keep in mind that screenings may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can click here for the most up-to-date information about any given movie night.

Pier A Park

Wednesday, June 15 – Jumanji: The Next Level

Wednesday, June 22 – Aladdin

Wednesday, June 29 – Spiderman: No Way Home

Wednesday, July 13 – In the Heights

Wednesday, July 27 – West Side Story

Wednesday, Aug 10 – Sing 2

Wednesday, Aug 17 – Encanto

7th & Jackson Park

Wednesday, July 20 – Soul

Wednesday, Aug 3 – Frozen 2

These screenings also have accessibility options to help ensure that everyone can enjoy the movie. You can request for subtitles to be projected on the movie screen as well as receive assisted listening devices, though you have to request those at least three weeks in advance of a screening. To request an assisted listening device, you can email gfallo@hobokennj.gov.

