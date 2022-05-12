Airline In Focus: Norwegian

In the decade prior to the pandemic under the ambitious stewardship of founder Bjorn Kjos, Norwegian targeted a unique long-haul low-cost model, aiming to use Boeing 787s to connect to points in the Americas and Asia. Alongside this, it launched numerous domestic AOCs including in Argentina with the goal of claiming a stake in underserved markets around the world, far from its Scandinavian homeland.

However, dogged by technical issues and the an inability to generate operating profits, the long-haul dream ended in a nightmare and in January 2021 the carrier announced that it would be returning to its roots. “Our short haul network has always been the backbone of Norwegian and will form the basis of a future resilient business model,” said then CEO Jacob Schram. After a prolonged period of restructure and low activity throughout 2020, the airline has recently started to grow rapidly again guided by new CEO Geir Karlsen.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA CEO Geir Karlsen will be speaking at Routes Europe 2022, which takes place in Bergen, Norway from 18-20 May 2022.