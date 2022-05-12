Apex Legends Season 13 Ranked Changes Guide: What’s New And How To Avoid Demotion

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”9%20Things%20You%20Didn%27t%20Know%20About%20Apex%20Legends”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/05\/07\/5c604d3d-d340-4c07-80ab-9b48f8d7b30a\/Feature_ThingsApex_20220506_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg"> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p><!-- Ezoic - wp_under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-111" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p><!-- Ezoic - wp_mid_content - mid_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-112" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_mid_content - mid_content --> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br />Terms of Use and<br /> Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p><!-- Ezoic - wp_long_content - long_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-113" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_long_content - long_content --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> 9 Things You Didn’t Know About Apex Legends</p> </p></div> <h3 dir="ltr">Medal tiers</h3> <p dir="ltr">Season 13 introduces a new medal tier: Rookie. This new tier will sit below Bronze, acting as the introductory level for new players who are playing Ranked for the first time.</p> <p dir="ltr">That means the new path in Ranked is: Rookie → Bronze → Silver → Gold → Platinum → Diamond → Master/Predator.</p> <p dir="ltr">This does mean that the Bronze tier now has an entry cost, presenting a risk to queue into a Ranked match as soon as you’re in what was Apex Legends’ previously lowest tier. And on that note, entry costs have changed as well.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_longer_content - longer_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-114" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_longer_content - longer_content --> <h3 dir="ltr">Entry cost</h3> <p dir="ltr">For those not in the know, queueing into Ranked will cost you a set amount of RP per match, the very points you need to earn in order to rise in Ranked. This means that to earn RP, you have to gain enough during a match to offset the amount you’re spending just to queue in.</p> <p dir="ltr">Previously, every medal tier had a set RP cost: Bronze was 0, Silver was 12, Gold was 24, Platinum was 36, Diamond was 48, and Master/Predator was 60. That is no longer the case, as each individual division within each medal tier will now cost a different amount of RP, increasing with each division (save for the Master/Predator tier). The full breakdown is detailed in the table below.</p> <table data-max-width="true"> <thead> <tr> <th scope="col"> </th> <th scope="col">Division IV</th> <th scope="col">Division III</th> <th scope="col">Division II</th> <th scope="col">Division I</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Bronze</td> <td>15</td> <td>18</td> <td>21</td> <td>24</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Silver</td> <td>27</td> <td>30</td> <td>33</td> <td>36</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gold</td> <td>39</td> <td>42</td> <td>45</td> <td>48</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Platinum</td> <td>51</td> <td>54</td> <td>57</td> <td>60</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Diamond</td> <td>63</td> <td>66</td> <td>69</td> <td>72</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Master/Predator</td> <td>75</td> <td>75</td> <td>75</td> <td>75</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1587/15875866/3976285-feature.png" data-ref-id="1300-3976285" data-ratio="0.54414784394251" data-width="1461" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1461px"><img alt="In Season 13, Ranked has changed to better reward teams that work together, not lone wolves operating on their own." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Apex-Legends-Season-13-Ranked-Changes-Guide-Whats-New-And.png" data-width="1280" title="Apex Legends Season 13 Ranked Changes Guide: What's New And How To Avoid Demotion 1"><figcaption>In Season 13, Ranked has changed to better reward teams that work together, not lone wolves operating on their own.</figcaption></figure> <h3 dir="ltr">Earning RP</h3> <p dir="ltr">How you earn RP is changing a little bit in Season 13. Respawn is hoping the adjustments lead to more rewarding teamplay, as Ranked previously only rewarded players who were good at fighting. This new system shares the love a bit, ensuring a player who’s good at other aspects of being a good squadmate–like keeping the team alive and finding loot–can still benefit.</p> <p dir="ltr">Starting in Season 13, all living members of a squad get RP whenever someone gets a kill. Actually getting the kill or assisting with it will still net you more RP, but you no longer have to directly engage in every single firefight in order to ensure you’re actually earning RP.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_longest_content - longest_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-115" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_longest_content - longest_content --> <p dir="ltr">On top of that, there is no longer a kill/assist cap for earning RP. If you go on a murderous rampage, you’ll keep earning RP for every kill and/or assist you get, though with lesser returns for each subsequent kill/assist down to a minimum.</p> <p dir="ltr">Additionally, the extra RP earned for placing well is being adjusted. For most medal tiers, placing in 20-11th place with one to three kills/assists will now no longer be enough to go positive in terms of RP. Respawn is adjusting those values so that getting 20-11th place is now considered a “loss” while making it to the top 10 is a “win” where your chances of going positive have been greatly increased, regardless if you have any kills or assists.</p> <p dir="ltr">The timing on assists have been expanded as well, so damaging an enemy within <em>15 seconds</em> of them being knocked and subsequently killed (instead of just 10) will get you the assist bonus. Additionally, if an enemy you helped knock down gets revived and then immediately knocked again, you still get the assist RP bonus, despite not being a part of the knockdown that leads to their death.</p> <p dir="ltr">You also now earn an extra 100 RP just for getting promoted into a new medal tier. For example, if you earn enough RP to go from Silver I to Gold IV, your extra RP will roll over and you’ll get an additional 100 points on top of that.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_incontent_5 - incontent_5 --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-116" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_incontent_5 - incontent_5 --> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1587/15875866/3976286-newcastle.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-3976286" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="1440" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1440px"><img alt="As a tank-like character geared toward keeping teammates alive, Newcastle is a strong pick for Ranked under this new RP system." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Apex-Legends-Season-13-Ranked-Changes-Guide-Whats-New-And.jpg" data-width="1280" title="Apex Legends Season 13 Ranked Changes Guide: What's New And How To Avoid Demotion 2"><figcaption>As a tank-like character geared toward keeping teammates alive, Newcastle is a strong pick for Ranked under this new RP system.</figcaption></figure> <h3 dir="ltr">Third-party kill-stealing</h3> <p dir="ltr">In past seasons, you could third-party a team (the act of engaging a fight already in progress between two teams to take advantage of their weakened state) and kill all the members of the winning team and then finish off the already downed members of the losing team and still get RP for all those kills, even though you had no hand in actually downing most of the members of the second squad. This is called “third-party kill-stealing.”</p> <p dir="ltr">No need to remember the term, though, because it no longer exists. In Season 13, Respawn is disabling the ability to do this, meaning you will not earn RP for finishing off players that another team already downed for you.</p> <h3 dir="ltr">Demotions</h3> <p dir="ltr">Starting in Season 13, you can be demoted. That means making it to Platinum IV does not mean you’re safe from dropping back down to Gold I, for example.</p> <p dir="ltr">To ensure there isn’t too much fluctuation (and frustration) with this, you do have demotion protection for three matches after a promotion. So if you go up to a higher medal tier, you can’t fall back down to the previous medal–no matter how much RP you lose–until your fourth match. Once you get to match four, however, there is no way to stop yourself from being demoted save for consistently winning and/or earning enough RP to remain positive.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_incontent_6 - incontent_6 --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-117" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_incontent_6 - incontent_6 --> <p dir="ltr">When you are demoted, your RP value will be reduced to 50% of the previous tier. So going back to the example used above, if you’re at Platinum IV and get demoted, you’ll go to Gold I with 50% of the RP needed to get back to Platinum IV. This will ensure you don’t immediately drop again to a lower division if you keep losing.</p> </p></div> <p>GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.</p> <p><script type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/apex-legends-season-13-ranked-changes-guide-whats-new-and-how-to-avoid-demotion/1100-6503371/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/apex/" rel="tag">Apex</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/avoid/" rel="tag">avoid</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/demotion/" rel="tag">demotion</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/guide/" rel="tag">guide</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/legends/" rel="tag">Legends</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/ranked/" rel="tag">ranked</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/season/" rel="tag">season</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/whats/" rel="tag">what’s</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/05/12/quentin-tarantino-names-his-20-favorite-movies-covering-two-decades/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Quentin Tarantino Names His 20 Favorite Movies, Covering Two Decades</span></span> </a> <a class="next-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/05/12/apples-iphone-order-shift-to-beat-china-lockdown-boosted-foxconns-earnings-appleinsider/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">→</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Apple’s iPhone order shift to beat China lockdown boosted Foxconn’s earnings | AppleInsider</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/05/12/apex-legends-season-13-ranked-changes-guide-whats-new-and-how-to-avoid-demotion/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F05%2F12%2Fapex-legends-season-13-ranked-changes-guide-whats-new-and-how-to-avoid-demotion%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar - sidebar --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-104" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar - sidebar --><div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" /></a><figcaption><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </div></div> </div> </div> </div></div><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_1 - sidebar_middle --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-105" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_1 - sidebar_middle --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_2 - sidebar_middle --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-106" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_2 - sidebar_middle --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_3 - sidebar_middle --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-107" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_middle_3 - sidebar_middle --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_bottom - sidebar_bottom --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-108" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_bottom - sidebar_bottom --><!-- Ezoic - wp_sidebar_floating_1 - sidebar_floating_1 --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-109" data-inserter-version="-1"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_sidebar_floating_1 - sidebar_floating_1 --> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-content"><h2 class="widget-title subheading heading-size-3">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/about-us/"> About Us </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/cookies-policy/"> Cookies Policy </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/dmca/"> DMCA </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/ccpa/"> Do Not Sell My Info </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/terms/"> Terms </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/contact/"> Contact </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WP </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <style>.wp-container-2 .alignleft { float: left; margin-right: 2em; }.wp-container-2 .alignright { float: right; margin-left: 2em; }</style> <script async='async' src='//newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.9.3' id='comment-reply-js'></script> <script> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202219.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:10.9',blog:'124297285',post:'211948',tz:'-4',srv:'newslanes.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '124297285', '211948' ]); </script> </body> </html>