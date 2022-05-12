Apex Legends Season 13 Ranked Changes Guide: What’s New And How To Avoid Demotion

Apex Legends Season 13 is live, adding new playable legend Newcastle, the Downed Beast point-of-interest to Storm Point, and plenty of balancing adjustments (all of which are listed in the Season 13 patch notes). The new season also makes some interesting adjustments to the Ranked system.
Starting in Season 13, how you earn Ranked Points (RP) has changed, and you are no longer safe from demotion once you’ve reached a new medal tier–in the past, reaching Gold meant you couldn’t ever drop back down to Silver, but that’s no longer always the case. Below, we cover everything you need to know about what’s changed with Ranked and how to avoid being demoted.