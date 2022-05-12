Apollo Walker Carrier Backpack For Pets Review: Motorcycle Tested!

There’s often some confusion in our household when we’re enthusiastically yelling words of encouragement during MotoGP racing. That’s because Charley, our cuddly King Charles Cavalier, is otherwise known as ‘Binder’, a nickname taken from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder.We frequently travel in our RV and didn’t want to leave our doggie behind, locked away in the camper in a strange campground while exploring our motorcycles—Binder must be with us when we ride. That’s where the Apollo Walker Carrier Backpack For Pets comes in. No extra encouragement was needed, as Charley/Binder loves motorcycles. He has been around them all his life, and he’s one of the team. Charley enjoys riding between us two-up on motorcycles around the ranch in California where we live. Ears flapping in the breeze, he sits happily near my feet on the step-through scooter around the paddock on track days. He begs to get into his crate to join in any fun on the back of my pedal-assist e-bike.Another perch he is enthusiastic about is the same crate on my e-bike, giving me a very effective calorie-burning pedal-powered workout. On top of that, Charley fits on my little foldable electric scooter, and even likes to stand on the front of my kayak and surfboard! Clearly, he is a dog who is happy to travel, and he kicks up a fuss when we gear up to go out riding without him.Not having a fluffy little lap dog that could be easily accommodated, I researched the wide variety of homemade and manufactured ways to carry our beloved pet. There are plenty of backpacks for smaller breeds of dogs and cats. Charley is proudly a 35-pounder, and that weight increases for the winter months. Size matters, and I needed toughness to take that weight. The quest was to find a motorcycle backpack carrier that lived up to a demanding criterion.The carrier must be safe for doggo and rider. There must be enough space inside so that he’s not too cramped, yet it cannot be so big that he’s tempted to try and wriggle or jump out.It must be a pet carrier independent of the motorcycle—I ride a sportbike, so there is no backrest to strap it to. With some cruisers, you can secure a crate, carpeted tray, or solid box type carrier strapped around the backrest. Having researched and checked out many different brands, the Apollo Walker Carrier Backpack For Pets best met our requirements, and it is working out more than well.The Apollo Walker Carrier has adjustable backpack shoulder straps with an adjustable strap across the chest to prevent slippage. In addition, there is a more substantial, adjustable waist strap. The straps are long enough that doggy is effectively seated on the motorcycle behind you, while still attached to you.Zips are generously fitted to all sides, except the main back area, so you can leave head-height panels open. If you unzip a complete side for him, Charley is happy to walk in and position himself comfortably. I encouraged him to do this straight away with a few treats. I decided to not show him how to jump out of the top for obvious reasons. He has a command word for when dismounting so that he knows it’s time, and I lift him down.Charley’s Doggles halt any bugs and flies that might hit an eye. Charley’s luscious ears do flap in his face, so we have made a snood, like a tight buff crafted from a pair of lady’s leggings! You can secure a cap for sunshade and eyewear for additional protection from wind and flying objects if you like. Additionally, the backpack has ventilation panels all around, which is essential for hotter rides. Charley is a particularly compliant doggie—it’s the nature of his breed. Your pup or puss may not be of that personality type, so I am not recommending that you take your pet onto a motorbike. I have reviewed this product because I had the existing requirement.The Apollo Walker Carrier Backpack For Pets is constructed of high-quality, tough, durable fabric. It is available in six colors and has a list price of $40.