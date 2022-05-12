Ava White trial: Twelve-year-old got ‘stabbed by boy with cheeky smile’

Pre-recorded evidence from a friend of Ava, 12, was played on the third day of the trial of a 14-year-old accused of murdering her. Ava died after being stabbed in the neck as she and friends watched the Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool on November 25 last year.

The 16-year-old girl told Liverpool Crown Court there was a “disagreement” with the boy and his three friends, who were filming Ava and her pals.

She said: “Ava got a bit angry and was just saying, ‘Delete the video.You’ve got my face on there. I don’t want to be posted anywhere’.”

The witness said as the two argued, “he pushed her. She went to retaliate. He backed away”. She added: “Just out of the blue he’s lifted his arm up and caught her in the neck.

We thought at first he’d punched her.Then he started running.

“At first she stood there.Then she went pale. She started saying, ‘Ow. Ow’. She was screaming ‘Ow’ and she pulled her coat down and we could see all the blood.

“We walked by Primark and she collapsed on the floor.”