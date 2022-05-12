‘Bad timing’ Amanda Owen addresses ‘stressful time’ at Ravenseat Farm after power outage

Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen has taken to Twitter to address the “stressful time” she’s been having at Ravenseat Farm over the past couple of days. The mother of nine, 47, revealed that her Yorkshire farm has suffered a power cut for two days, at the same time her beloved horse Hazel gave birth to her first foal.
In view of her 197,300 followers, the Yorkshire Shepherdess relayed the difficulties she’s been facing over the last few days.
“Two days without power so with regards to timing it could not have come at a more stressful time,” she penned alongside an upset face emoji.
She went on: “No phone signal & no WiFi.
“Couldn’t get in touch with the people that I had on standby.
The brief clip captured Hazel tenderly licking the newborn as the young foal struggled to get to her feet.
However, after gentle nods of encouragement from her mum, she shakily stood up and had her first feed.
Twitter user @shand_alison replied to the video: “That’s good to see. Thanks for the update,” prompting Amanda to detail the “stressful time”.
Following Amanda’s post, the star was instantly inundated with supportive messages.
Twitter user @Katandcatling replied: “Sorry to hear that you lost power etc.
“Ouch. Timing could definitely have been far better. Especially when it means no tea when the job is done.
“Good going to both you and Hazel,” they added.
@marjorie_wardle added: “You’re an amazing woman Amanda..you may have been stressed out but you certainly didn’t show it..there was a job to do & you just got on with it.”
Our Yorkshire Farm is available to watch on My5.
