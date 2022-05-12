‘Bad timing’ Amanda Owen addresses ‘stressful time’ at Ravenseat Farm after power outage

Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen has taken to Twitter to address the “stressful time” she’s been having at Ravenseat Farm over the past couple of days. The mother of nine, 47, revealed that her Yorkshire farm has suffered a power cut for two days, at the same time her beloved horse Hazel gave birth to her first foal.

In view of her 197,300 followers, the Yorkshire Shepherdess relayed the difficulties she’s been facing over the last few days.

“Two days without power so with regards to timing it could not have come at a more stressful time,” she penned alongside an upset face emoji.

She went on: “No phone signal & no WiFi.

“Couldn’t get in touch with the people that I had on standby.

