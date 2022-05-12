Ban on red diesel could lead to increase in house prices as fuel thefts rise in UK

The use of rebated, or ‘red’ diesel in the UK was restricted by the Government on April 1 this year, and according to experts in the construction industry has already led to incidents of fuel theft increasing dramatically.

But there are wider fears that the additional costs incurred by construction firms could result in even higher house prices around the country.

While the Government allowed exemptions to the ban for some sectors including agriculture and forestry, that doesn’t apply to construction companies.

The Government has argued that the move is in line with its goal to achieve carbon neutral status by 2050 but a trade body in Scotland disagrees, warning the banning of red diesel is of “zero” environmental benefit.

And it said that the restrictions could further worsen the current cost of living crisis.

