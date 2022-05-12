Boost for more than one million low paid British workers who rely on National Living Wage

He continued: “In this respect, for instance, a worker with a £20,000 annual salary will save £178 on their National Insurance between April 2022 and April 2023.

“If an employee earns £30,000 per year, they will pay £53 less than they did the last year.”

At the other end of the scale, people who earn more than £34,000 per year will end up paying more NI than they used to.

Somebody on a £50,000 yearly wage will pay an extra £197, whereas those on a £100,000 annual pay will see their National Insurance increase by £822.