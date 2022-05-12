‘Carer’s allowance is a joke’ Disabled people ‘need help’ – Boris told to raise benefits





As the cost of living crisis surges, vulnerable people find themselves struggling to make ends meet, with some being forced to sacrifice their basic needs in order to support others. Such an example is Susanne Crosby, mum to a 16-year-old disabled girl with Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that leaves her unable to walk.

Ms Crosby and her husband have seen their bills soar as they battle to ensure that their daughter receives the care she needs from power-hungry medical aids. She told the Daily Express that they are in such a situation financially she often only has some yoghurt for lunch, as she prioritises her kid’s life-saving expenses. Her touching story highlights the need for support, yet the carer’s allowance of £69.70 a week is deemed highly insufficient. Express.co.uk readers rushed to comment asking the Government to show respect and increase the benefits.

An outraged reader with the username Booo wrote: “Lying Government is only helping with £150 towards power. “They expect us to go into debt for the other £200.” They continued: “Disabled people received no covid help and are now paying the price whilst the Government recovers from paying money to others. “Carers allowance is a joke, it is paid at a lower rate than unemployment benefit for a 36-hour plus week. “Help is needed NOW, we have waited two and a half years to be noticed.”

This comment was echoed by someone with the username H Smith, who said: “The Government needs to raise pensions and benefits payments in line with inflation, even if it means borrowing more money to pay for it. “And tax the hell out of these energy companies too.” Another reader using the username Dunky expressed their empathy for the hardship that the family of the disabled girl is going through. They noted: “That this woman and her daughter are going through this is a disgrace to the system.”

Someone else with the username Mīnōtaurus said: “There’s heat or eat, which is a bad situation to be in. “But essential equipment to ensure someone breathes the next day isn’t a choice, it needs funding. “Surely any government, left or right, can provide grants to fund essential energy like this. “The calculations for such equipment are simplistic. Do it!!”