Dan Walker urges Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney to ‘abandon’ trial and ‘donate’ costs

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker took to social media today to question whether it wouldn’t be better if Rebekah Vardy, 40, and Coleen Rooney, 36, simply donated the cost of their infamous “Wagatha Christie” feud to charity. The two so-called “WAGs”- (wives and girlfriends of footballers) are currently battling it out in the High Court.

Dan, 45, weighed in on the star-studded libel trial, thought to be costing around £2million, in view of his 757,200 Twitter followers.

“Do you get the feeling that everyone would benefit reputationally, ethically, morally and financially if they just abandoned the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney court case and gave away all the fees, costs and potential damages to charity?” he asked his fanbase.

Dan’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the legal drama.

Fellow journalist Cole Moreton joked: “Not everyone. The lawyers would be gutted.”

