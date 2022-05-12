Dan Walker urges Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney to ‘abandon’ trial and ‘donate’ costs

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker took to social media today to question whether it wouldn’t be better if Rebekah Vardy, 40, and Coleen Rooney, 36, simply donated the cost of their infamous “Wagatha Christie” feud to charity. The two so-called “WAGs”- (wives and girlfriends of footballers) are currently battling it out in the High Court.
Dan, 45, weighed in on the star-studded libel trial, thought to be costing around £2million, in view of his 757,200 Twitter followers.
“Do you get the feeling that everyone would benefit reputationally, ethically, morally and financially if they just abandoned the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney court case and gave away all the fees, costs and potential damages to charity?” he asked his fanbase.
Dan’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the legal drama.
Fellow journalist Cole Moreton joked: “Not everyone. The lawyers would be gutted.”
READ MORE: Dennis Waterman spent last years ‘doing f*** all’ in Spain
“Apart from them,” Dan added with laughing emojis.
Professor Claire Collins wrote: “Yes, yes and yes. It is a sin to waste money on this spat.
“This money could do so much good. If one of them withdrew and said they would donate the money elsewhere, they would have the moral high ground at a stroke!!!”
Ali Green also agreed with Dan, commenting: “What a complete waste of money and what is it all going to achieve in the end.
The spat between Rebekah and Coleen began back in 2019, when Coleen accused Rebekah’s account of leaking stories from her private Instagram feed to the press.
Rebekah has denied these allegations and is currently suing Coleen for libel of her claims.
Today, she broke down crying on the witness stand during questioning about whether she leaked a story about a flood in Coleen Rooney’s house to The Sun.
The star continues to be cross-examined at the High Court as part of her libel trial against Coleen.
Rebekah is a model and media personality, who has appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2017 and on Dancing on Ice in 2021.
She is famous for being married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who has played for the England national team.
Coleen is married to professional football manager and former player Wayne Rooney.
Widely considered one of the best players of his generation, Wayne is the record goalscorer for both the England national team and Manchester United.
Source link