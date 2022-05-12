Dow down 470 points on losses for shares of Boeing, Apple Inc.

Shares of Boeing and Apple Inc. are posting losses Thursday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow

DJIA,

-1.43%

was most recently trading 470 points (1.5%) lower, as shares of Boeing

BA,

-5.66%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-4.22%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge’s intraday decline. Boeing’s shares have fallen $7.24 (5.6%) while those of Apple Inc. have declined $6.20, or 4.2%, combining for a roughly 89-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express

AXP,

-4.37% ,

Microsoft

MSFT,

-3.68% ,

and UnitedHealth

UNH,

-2.23% .

A $1 move in any of the benchmark’s 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.