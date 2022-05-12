Empty the shelters with $25 pet adoption fees

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is taking part in a nationwide effort to reduce overcrowding in animal shelters.

It’s offering $25 adoptions for all pets through May 15.

Every pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can take a look at the pets up for adoption at jaxhumane.org.

JHS is open 7 days a week.

The “Empty the Shelters” event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

