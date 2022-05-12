Floyd Mayweather working hard ahead of Don Moore contest | DAZN News Norway

Floyd Mayweather is not cutting any corners ahead of his latest exhibition bout. The former pound-for-pound superstar faces former sparring partner Don Moore in Dubai this Saturday. Although the fight isn’t classified as an official contest, the Michigan boxer is preparing for the event like he would any other.

Since walking away from boxing in 2017 following a one-sided win over Conor McGregor, Mayweather’s time in the ring has been fought under exhibition rules against Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul. The same applies to his showdown with Moore, but that hasn’t stopped the five-weight world champion from going all out in the gym.

“I’ve spent so much of my life in the gym, so I always feel comfortable getting back into it,” said Mayweather when speaking to The Mirror. “Training for any fight, and even this exhibition, is something I am always going to do. No one ever saw me take a day off during my career. Why would I start now?

“I love displaying my talents for the whole world and doing something new that interests me. Boxing is entertainment, and that’s what I’m all about. I worked hard to accomplish more than anyone during my career, and now I’m going to enjoy the fruits of my labour while still giving fans something exciting to watch.”