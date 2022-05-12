Footballer Joe Cole and former WAG Carly Zucker enjoy family day out with kids

They were once one of England’s most iconic celebrity football couples, but these days, former Premier League footballer Joe Cole and his wife, model and former ‘WAG’, Carly Zucker, largely keep out of the spotlight.

They looked casual as they were recently spotted out on a family shopping trip with two of their three children; sons Harrison, nine, and Max, seven.

Their 12 year old daughter Ruby Tatiana didn’t look to be with them as they left upmarket shopping department store, Selfridges.

British reality television contestant, fitness trainer and model, Carly, 38, dressed down for the occasion, in a pair of blue mom jeans, a grey t-shirt, leather aviator jacket and sneakers.







Joe, 40, who played as an attacking midfielder or winger for the Premier League, matched his wife’s casual look, donning jeans, a dark t-shirt and jacket, as he swung a number of yellow Selfridge bags in his hands.

Joe and Carly have been together a total of 20 years, and they tied the knot in a romantic, star-studded ceremony in London’s Chelsea in 2009.

The then 25 year old Carly wore her brunette locks in a 60’s-inspired beehive style and donned a £10,000 flowing white dress by Ana Cristache for the ceremony.







Her bridesmaids wore gowns by the same designer, while Joe, then 27, and his groomsmen all wore £4,000 suits designed by Ray Stowers.

Famous faces in attendance included Carly’s fellow I’m A Celebrity co-star Joe Swash and his then-girlfriend Kara Tointon, plus Joe’s footballing mates Michael Carrick and John Terry – and their respective wives Lisa and Toni.

The newly-married Mr and Mrs Cole hosted a Champagne reception and a three-course meal in the State Apartments following the ceremony.







Carly welcomed the couple’s first child, a daughter, in March 2010, and she later revealed that the pressures of dealing with a newborn child nearly caused the couple to split.

After resorting to sleeping in different rooms so Joe could rest up before his big football games, the couple finally got help from baby sleep expert Alison Scott-Wright, who, credits for saving their marriage.

She said: “Ruby became really challenging during the night… and it was ruining our personal life.

“I couldn’t concentrate on basic tasks because I was so tired, and Joe and I would snipe at each other as you do when you are exhausted.

“Alison saved our sanity and our relationship.”

