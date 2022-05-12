Free movie showing at Blue Air Training Facility

Trailer for movie:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mULD00Nsys

Blue Air Training is opening up their hangar for a free movie night featuring “The Rock of Gibraltar,” which chronicles the police manhunt for criminal mastermind Deacon Marsh in Fort Smith in the 1930s.

The movie was an audience favorite in the Made in Arkansas Film Festival and Fayetteville Film Fest, and won the Fort Smith in Film award at the 2021 Fort Smith International Film Festival.

The film’s director, Michael Pharis, who grew up in Van Buren, said he’s a fan of Fort Smith history, as well as gangster movies of the 1930s and 1940s.

“We’re fortunate we have several historical buildings and our city’s been great at trying to preserve those buildings,” he said. “The owners were wonderful and grateful for letting us shoot and the antique cars that were donated allowed us to sell the period in a way that I (otherwise) could not have.”