George Russell overwhelmingly backed to leave Lewis Hamilton in the dust

But Hamilton opposed his thoughts after appearing to hit out at his Mercedes team for their inability to make a calculated decision whilst the safety car was out. “We got good points as a team today, so we’ll take them and move on,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“In that [Safety Car] scenario, I have no clue where everyone is, so when the team says, ‘It’s your choice’, I’m like, ‘I don’t have the information to make the decision, that’s what your job is’.

“They gave it (the decision) to me, and I don’t understand it, but [it was] just a bit unfortunate.” The next race takes place in Barcelona on May 22.