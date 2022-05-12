Here’s how to get into games journalism

The inaugural W.A.S.D is in the books, folks. The games event showcased many upcoming PC games, and industry figures shared lots of wisdom across various panels. While you can’t relive the experience of attending the show, you certainly won’t miss out on what was shared during each chat. We’re uploading all of the PCGamesN Theatre talks to our YouTube channel, so it couldn’t be easier to dip into one if you want to revisit something or missed out initially. One of our newer uploads focuses on how you can get into games journalism, which isn’t to be missed for all you writers out there.

Our editor Richard Scott-Jones hosted this one, joined by strategy editor Joe Robinson, former acting guides editor Jen Rothery, and Gaming Bible’s acting Snapchat editor Imogen Donovan.

The group kicks off by discussing how they got into the industry and how traditional routes to gainful employment have evolved over the years. The conversation then shifts to advice on freelancing and what you can do to ensure your pitch is going to the right person and the right website.

Here’s the full talk:

