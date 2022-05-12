Hundreds of seaside roads to get 20mph speed limit in council crackdown





Work has already begun in the Falmouth and Penryn area and Camelford, where the council said it has received significant support from the local communities. The changes come following more than 150 requests made to the council to reduce 30mph speed limits to 20mph.

Changes to road signs and markings will continue throughout May. Research shows the benefits of introducing 20mph speed limits include fewer causalities, increased activity levels, lower emissions and less congestion, reports Cornwall Live. Councillor Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council Cabinet member for transport, said: “This first roll-out of a 20mph speed limit on residential roads in two community network areas – Falmouth and Penryn, and Camelford – has the support of local communities with 76% of those who responded to the local consultation in Falmouth and Penryn in favour, and 85% in Camelford. “We are starting work straight away to erect new signs and work with our residents to promote safe, supportive communities where we can all play a part in helping each other to live well.”

Dean Evans, a Falmouth councillor and member of the local 20 is Plenty campaign, said: “Reducing traffic speeds in built-up areas is the single most cost-effective action we can take to make our roads safer and our communities even better places to live. “We congratulate Cornwall Council on its work to introduce wide area 20mph limits in the Falmouth and Penryn area and in Camelford and the surrounding area.” The evaluation of this first phase will be presented to the Council’s economic growth and development overview and scrutiny committee to then consider the potential for 20mph to become the default speed limit for residential roads in Cornwall. Final approval of wider Cornwall deployment will be for the council’s Cabinet to consider.

Cllr Desmonde added: “We want to encourage people to travel in ways that are safe, sustainable and healthy. “In many places, inappropriate speed limits make movement dangerous where people live, work and play – particularly for vulnerable road users such as children and elderly people. “The volume of requests we have received demonstrates how important an issue this is for our communities who want to see lower speeds on residential roads. “We know that lower speeds mean fewer serious accidents, but it can also contribute to improving air quality and combating climate change.”

The news has been met with a mixed response on Facebook. While some people welcome the change, others have suggested that it will not be effective at reducing the speed of vehicles and question how it will be enforced. Angela Larratt wrote: “Well good luck, my area has been 20mph for years and people still race up and down enjoying flying off the speed ramps.” While Erin Burns said: “When do we get the extra 100 police officers to police this plan?” Jason Morris added: “20 zones are the biggest waste of money ever. They aren’t enforced so what’s the point in spending money changing all the signs.” “I thought the potholes and neglected roads do a great job keeping down speeds and during summer the holidaymakers will bring us to a standstill,” commented Chris Downs. He added: “Have you ever heard of a road layout that’s been improved? Definitely not in Falmouth”.

Norma Kaye, who has lived on a 20mph road in Truro for over five years, commented: “We are a narrow road with a bus route and people still drive well over the speed limit, you can have as many roads as you like with a low speed limit, but there is no one to police it”.