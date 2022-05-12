ITV is told to find £133m to plug gap in rentals pensions

At its first-quarter trading update the broadcaster said it was holding talks with The Pensions Regulator (TPR) to try to reach agreement over how much it should put in.

Box Clever was formed in 2000 as a joint venture between the TV rental businesses of ITV’s predecessor Granada and Thorn’s Radio Rentals. It failed in 2003 and TPR pursued ITV by using its anti-avoidance powers over shortfall payments.

The regulator justified this by saying the broadcaster had “extracted significant value” from Box Clever prior to the collapse.

The fund has around 2,800 members and has a £115million shortfall.

TPR ordered it to financially support the pension fund in 2020, after the broadcaster lost an eight-year legal battle to avoid having to put money into it.

Since then, the two sides have been locked in talks to try to reach an agreement on the level of support payments ITV said in its annual report last month that it had set aside £52million for the scheme, an increase of £21million on last year.

The firm also said it had agreed with trustees to split a £200million payment due to its own pension scheme into instalments.