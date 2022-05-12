Kevin Clifton admits he’s at ‘war’ with girlfriend Stacey Dooley over TV show ratings

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has told how he’s “at war” with his girlfriend Stacey Dooley following their simultaneous appearances on the small screen. The dance star, 39, took to Instagram to declare a “ratings war” against his flame-haired girlfriend as they appeared on TV at the same time last night.

In view of his 360,000 followers, the star shared a snap of the TV guide.

The pic shows Kevin’s show The Games wason at the same time as Stacey’s DNA Family Secrets, which saw him call for a “ratings war”.

He wrote: “Me vs @sjdooley.”

Stacey was quick to share Kevin’s story with her one million fans.

