League of Legends patch 12.10 notes – High Noon skins, durability buff

The League of Legends patch 12.10 notes are starting to launch on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) for all to see. While LoL patch 12.9 is live, thanks to the new update we already have an idea of what Riot Games is bringing to its popular MOBA game next.
First off, the biggest thing coming in LoL update 12.10 is a load more High Noon skins for various Champions. Patch 12.9 added some of these snappy new skins for the likes of Katarina, Leona, and more, and now 12.10 brings in five new ones, including Samira, Sion, and Twitch.
As previously announced, 12.10 also buffs the durability of every single champion, as part of Riot’s goal to “slow the pace” of the game’s combat so damage isn’t so much of a focus. To that end, base health, health per level, armour per level, and magic resistance per level have all been increased across the board – so matches might not be over so quickly now.
And now, here are the League of Legends patch 12.10 notes (thanks, Surrender at 20!).
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME
According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.10 release date is set for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 CHAMPION CHANGES
Champion Balance Changes
All Champions have received durability buffs.
- Base Health – increased
- Health per Level – increased
- Armour per Level – increased
- Magic Resist per Level – increased
- Grievous Wounds – decreased from 60/40% to 50/30%
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 ITEM CHANGES
Item changes
Item Balance Changes
Emberknife – nerfed
- Omnivamp
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
Hailblade – nerfed
- Omnivamp
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
Vampiric Scepter
- Lifesteal
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
Doran’s Ring – buffed
- Mana Restore
- Increased to 1 from .75
- Damage Amp
- Mana restore to 1.5 from 1.25
- Value as Health
- Decreased to 40% from 50%
Elixir of Wrath – nerfed
- Physical vamp
- Decreased to 12% from 15%
Chemtech Putrifier – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 60% from 50%
Mortal Reminder – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 60% from 50%
Last Whisper – nerfed
- Armour
- Decreased to 16% from 20%
Lord Dominik’s Regards – nerfed
- Armor Pen
- Decreased to 30% from 35%
Seraph’s Embrace – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to 25% mana spent from 35%
Sunfire Aegis – nerfed
- Stack damage
- Decreased to 10% from 12%
Bloodthirster – nerfed
- Life steal
- Decreased to 18% from 20%
Thornmail – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 60% from 50%
Bramble Vest – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
Redemption – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to 180-340 from 200-400
Knight’s Vow – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
Fimbulwinter – buffed
- Shield value
- Increased to 100-200 + 4.5% current Mana from 100-200 + 5% current Mana
Executioner’s Calling – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
Void Staff – nerfed
- Magic pen
- Decreased to 40% from 45%
Youmuu’s Ghostblade – buffed
- Lethality
- Increased to 20 from 18
Blade of the Ruined King – nerfed
- Lifesteal
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
Morellonomicon – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 60% from 50%
Locket of the Iron Solari – nerfed
- Shield
- Decreased to 180-330 from 200-365
Mikael’s Blessing – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to 100-180 from 100-200
Shard of True Ice – buffed
- Base mana regen
- Increased to 115% from 100%
Oblivion Orb
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
Blighting Jewel – nerfed
- Magic Pen
- Decreased to 13% from 15%
Riftmaker – nerfed
- Omnivamp
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
Demonic Embrace – nerfed
- Damage
- Decreased to [1.8/1% (Melee/Ranged)] from [2/1.2% (Melee/Ranged)]
Chempunk Chainsword – nerfed
- Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 30% from 40%
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds
- Decreased to 60% from 50%
Moonstone Renewer – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to 60 from 70
- Heal and shield power
- Decreased to 5% from 6%
- Mythic passive heal increase
- Decreased to 8 from 10
Goredrinker – nerfed
- Omnivamp
- Decreased to 8% from 10%
- Heal
- Decreased to [20% Base Attack Damage + 8% missing Health] from [25% Base Attack Damage + 10% missing Health]
Divine Sunderer – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to [6%/3% Melee/Ranged] from [7.8%/3.6% Melee/Ranged]
Immortal Shieldbow – nerfed
- Lifesteal
- Decreased to 7% from 8%
- Shield
- Decreased to 250-630 from 275-700
Eclipse – nerfed
- Shield
- Decreased to [160 + 35% bonus Attack Damage] from [180 + 40% bonus Attack Damage]
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 RUNE CHANGES
Rune Balance Changes
Summon Aery – nerfed
- Shield
- Decreased to [30 – 75 (+.22 AP)(+.35 bAD)] from [35 – 80 (+.25 AP)(+.4 bAD)]
Taste of Blood – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to [16-30 (+0.15 bAD, +0.08 AP)] from 918-35 (+0.2 bAD, +0.1 AP)]
Conqueror – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to [8/5% melee/ranged] from [9/6% melee/ranged]
Nullifying Orb – nerfed
- Shield
- Decreased to [35 – 110 (+0.09 AP and +0.14 bAD)] from [40 – 120 (+0.1 AP and +0.15 bAD)]
Triumph – nerfed
- Health restore
- Decreased to 10% from 12%
Font of Life – nerfed
- Heal
- Decreased to [5 + 0.9%] from [5 + 1%]
Guardian – nerfed
- Shield
- Decreased to [45 – 120 +12.5% AP + 8% bonus health] from [50 – 130 +15% AP + 9% bonus health]
Conditioning – nerfed
- Armor & MR
- Decreased to 4% from 5%
Overheal – nerfed
- Shield
- Decreased to [10 +9% Max Health)] from [10 (+10% Max Health)]
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 CHAMPION SKINS
Champion skins
High Noon Samira – 1350 RP
“The poster was straightforward enough: “WANTED: Tahm Kench – Devil, DEAD OR ALIVE”, followed by a generous sum. Only the Mechanical Devil’s got that kinda cash to pay. Samira ain’t sure why the other bounty hunters seemed so spooked by a little ol’ devil hunt. Well, let ’em shy away. This gunpowder witch don’t scare easy.”
High Noon Sion – 1350 RP
“As soon as Sion knew life, he knew rage: rage that ripped the restraints from the operating table; rage that crushed the bones of those men who tried to play at the miracle of Creation; rage that he ain’t, nor ever would be, the second clockwork angel they had hoped to construct. Sion knows rage, and so will the world.”
High Noon Tahm Kench – 1350 RP
“Tahm Kench is a magnanimous devil: happy to lend a magical sword to a lady in need, or to assist her in robbing the Sulfur Rail, or even to deliver her to a calamitous destiny as a fellow Harbinger of the End Times. He don’t need no compensation. She’ll just owe him a favor… because in the End, it pays to have friends.”
High Noon Twitch – 1350 RP
“It starts like this: An ill wind blows across the desert, dessicated rats turn up in the streets, rotting under the hot sun. Then the traveling undertaker arrives. No one knows who (or what) he is, nor where he hails from… But it seems even Death has a bone to pick with the King of the Sulfur Rail. Another Harbinger arrives.”
High Noon Viktor – 1350 RP
“Many a road to Hell was paved with good intent. Dr. Viktor may be the Mechanical Devil’s kept engineer now, but his work began as charity: trying to “rehome” the souls of the dead in clockwork bodies, in order to circumvent mortality itself. Shame that Mordekaiser saw the good doctor’s kindness and struck him a deal he could not deny.”
And that’s everything on the LoL patch 12.10 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.
Be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 12.9 notes too – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list that has all you need to know about the best League of Legends champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.
Source link