Leeds Building Society increases interest rates and announces new Bond offering 2 percent

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “We keep our savings range under constant review and listen to what our members tell us they need when developing new products.

“This limited edition bond, along with the improvements we have made to our fixed rate ISA range, ensures we have a range of products offering a higher rate to those savers able to put cash aside for a period of time.

“They also give those savers able to put their cash away for a fixed period the security of knowing what their nest egg will be worth at the end of their term.”

The one year fixed rate ISA is offering a 1.50 percent tax free interest rate until July 2023.