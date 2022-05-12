‘Long way to go!’ Supercar fanatic Danni Menzies blasts sexism in motor sport

Danni Menzies first launched her way onto the presenting scene by appearing in a show about supercars. However, the A Place in the Sun presenter is adamant that more needs to be done to discourage sexism in motor sport and to get more females out on the racing track.

The supercar fanatic, who was on location in Sweden just before our chat filming an X Factor style show about female drivers, has a huge appetite for driving at speed.

Yet she revealed: “I think there used to be [a lot of sexism surrounding the sport].

“Now everyone’s trying to sort of even things out and give women the same opportunities as men.”

Danni once appeared in an event in which she out-raced 30 male contestants to win – but she doesn’t believe female contributions are always recognised or that they get the credit that they deserve.

READ NOW: Meghan Markle’s ‘main issue’ pointed out by Karren Brady