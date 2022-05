PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) — A family of ducks delayed a restaurant in Maine from opening its patio. A mother duck decided to turn the wood-fired pizza cauldron at Flatbread Company in Portland into her nest.

The restaurant shared some happy news on Wednesday.

“The (13!) ducklings have hatched and plopped into the ocean this morning!” Flatbread Company posted to Facebook. “We are some lucky ducks!!”

The restaurant said it is working to get the patio back open soon.