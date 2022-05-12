Martin Roberts details demand for Homes Under the Hammer return after health scare

Martin explained: “The confusing thing about this, it’s a bit of a red herring, is that it gets you in the breathing side of things, so you don’t think it’s something to do with your heart.

“There’s a sack around your heart and it was filling with fluid, it’s called pericardial effusion and that in turn is something called a tapenade.

“Which basically means this sack is squeezing the heart it sits around, so the heart isn’t able to expand, and therefore isn’t able to pump, so it means all of your organs start failing.

“By the time they got to me, my kidneys were at 30 percent, my liver was at 30 percent, my lungs weren’t getting the oxygen and at any point, I could have had a heart attack…. The heart would have been strangled by itself.”