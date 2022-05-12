Metacurio Web3 Creative Agency Expands to APAC in Partnership With VS Media to Launch Metacurio VS Singapore

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metacurio, the leading Web3 creative agency for Hollywood A-list talent and global brands, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with VS Media, a leading digital media and social commerce network based in Hong Kong that is built by and for creators across Greater China. The company will be headquartered out of Singapore and called Metacurio VS Singapore.

Metacurio VS Singapore will be the exclusive home for VS Media and its IP across segments like NFT creation, marketing, and distribution. Metacurio will provide to the new company its deep expertise in Web3 creative strategy, artist curation, crypto-native market services, NFT buyer curation, gamification, and collectibility strategies. It also brings to Metacurio VS Singapore its unrivaled client base, with over 70 relationships with A-list talent and corporate brands.

The relationship cements Metacurio’s global reach, especially with creative millennials across Asia. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Hong Kong, VS Media has over 1,000 client relationships and more than 200 million worldwide fans, including over 150 million in Greater China. Investors in the company include Discovery Communications.

“We want to give our extensive network of creators, influencers, and audiences the best tools possible to connect with each other and leverage value from creative work,” said Ivy Wong, Founder of VS Media. “By leveraging VS Media’s deep relationship reach, in partnership with Metacurio’s deep expertise in web3, Metacurio VS Singapore is better positioned than any other company in Greater China to build up the creator economy in web3. Together we are excited for the groundbreaking creation of this first-of-its-kind joint venture.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with our friends at VS Media, a world leader in their space. Metacurio VS Singapore cements Metacurio’s truly global reach, especially with creative millennials across Asia, a region which still remains largely untapped by the crypto community,” said Metacurio Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Hood.

“Having spent a decade of my career working with some of China’s most prominent investors and media entities, I have experienced firsthand how Asia is a cultural hub of art, music, film, and entertainment for the entire world, and we are excited to expand that reach even further in web3. Metacurio VS Singapore is a reflection of our commitment at Metacurio to build meaningful web3 communities across the world,” said Metacurio Co-Founder and Executive Chair Sophie Watts.

Metacurio recently launched the historic NFT collaboration between Wladimir Klitschko and artist WhIsBe to benefit Ukraine, raising over $400,000. Metacurio has also launched the highest-selling athlete NFT campaign of all time, in terms of secondary trading volume, with Mike Tyson’s first official series of NFTs on OpenSea.

About VS MEDIA

Established in 2013, VS MEDIA is a digital media network built by creators and powered by content-driven social commerce. Operating within the “Creator Economy”, VS MEDIA enables brands to connect with consumers through the power of creators, unlocking the full earning potential of both parties. Harnessing VS MEDIA’s regional resources and cross-border experience, the company excels in creating localized content and developing social commerce both domestically and internationally. The company’s offices span across mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. Discovering and cultivating creative talents, VS MEDIA currently partners with over 1,000 creators globally, accumulating a fanbase of more than 200 million users. For more information, please visit https://www.vs-media.com/.

About Metacurio

Metacurio is the world’s leading web3 creative agency for leading A-list talent and global brands. The company partners with clients to create boundary-pushing NFT experiences and delivers full-service infrastructure, strategy, and support for each drop. Established in 2021, Metacurio was founded by Blocksquared founder Jeff Hood and STX Entertainment Founding President Sophie Watts. For more information, please visit www.metacurio.com or @metacurioNFT on Twitter.

