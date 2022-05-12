Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 12, 2022

All this week, I thought nostalgia was the central influence on most subscribers’ decision for what to watch on Netflix, but – based on the results of the platform’s Top 10 Movies on Thursday, May 12, 2022 – it appears that they are on the lookout for something new and fascinating. However, serving as a slight detractor to this observation are the titles on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows today, which does have a few new entries joining the ranks, but the series themselves are quite familiar. We shall discuss what is trending on Netflix today more at length in our daily breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – May 12, 2022

It looks like U.S. subscribers have gotten their fill of action thrills as U.S. Marshals has fallen two spots below the Number One spot of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, which is now held by director Lucie Jordan’s disturbing documentary feature, Our Father. Apparently, there were a lot of others viewers in an educational mood as well, because in second place is another new original release to the 2022 Netflix movie schedule called Operation Mincemeat – a fact-based War World II-era drama starring Academy Award winner Colin Firth.