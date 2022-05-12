Putin mutiny as Russian troops ‘shooting themselves dead’ to escape Ukraine war horror





Andrey Ushakov, 20, said demoralised rookie soldiers fighting for Russia are using their guns to kill themselves. Many more want to return home classified as ‘Cargo 300’, or wounded, by turning their firearms on themselves to inflict serious injuries. The young surrendered soldier claimed in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin, who has chronicled Russian captives for Open Media Ukraine, he knew of two who had taken their own lives out of desperation.

Mr Ushakov said: “Everyone was panicking, and wanted to leave, but there was no way. “The only option to go was as ‘300’ [wounded] . “Some people couldn’t bear it, and shot themselves dead.” He added in the interview: “Two guys shot themselves, because they couldn’t [cope], there was no other way out.

“Mentally they couldn’t cope with what was going on there.” When asked what type of servicemen had taken their own lives with their arsenal of army weapons, Mr Ushakov replied: “Just the ordinary guys, privates from the 6th.” He claimed one soldier saw the horrific impact of the war in Ukraine and “just walked away and shot himself” dead. There have also been reports of troops shooting themselves in their limbs just so they could be sent home. READ MORE: Russian soldiers open fire on defenceless civilians in the back

He concluded: “Don’t come here. “There is nothing for us to do. We bring only pain. The people here are good. “And if we don’t value our lives, let’s not ruin the lives of others.” The horrifying stories come with reports of more issues faced by Russian forces in its increasingly disastrous invasion of Ukraine. Recently Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of Britain’s armed forces, warned Putin could be facing the prospect of an arms deficit after underestimating the spirited resistance from Ukrainians.

The Chief of the Defence Staff said: “You’re also seeing, on a daily basis, Russia struggling to get the momentum, struggling to align its air forces with its land forces and struggling to get what we call a modern campaign which creates that momentum.” Sir Tony also claimed since the start of the war, Russia has lost an eye-watering quarter of its forces in Ukraine, with its struggled intensifying in the key battleground of the Donbas region in the country’s east. He added: “We’re talking severe impact on their armed forces. “We’ve had 25 percent of their forces effectively being taken out – either through people being killed, or through the damage to their battalion tactical groups.”