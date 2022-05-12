Quarter of drivers feel ‘uncomfortable’ carrying out routine checks – test your knowledge





How often do you check your tyre pressure, and have you ever read your car’s manual or instruction guide? It comes after a study of 2,000 motorists found nearly a quarter of drivers feel ‘uncomfortable’ carrying out routine safety checks on their car. Even checking tyre pressures or fluid levels are out of reach for some, with only four in 10 confident they could change their windscreen wipers. And nearly a fifth have put off carrying out routine checks on their vehicle, despite a warning light showing on their dashboard. The results raise serious questions about the safety of Britain’s cars – and how motorists could be putting their own – and others’ – lives at risk. Fixter, which commissioned the research and created the quiz, said: “It’s worrying to see so many are unable to perform basic maintenance on their cars. “Not only is this a financial issue – the phrase ‘a stitch in time saves nine’ is extremely relevant to cars – it poses huge safety problems.

“A tyre blowing out because the tread was too low or running your car without enough oil can cause serious accidents.” The poll also found more than a quarter (29 percent) never personally check their engine coolant levels. And 22 percent don’t bother seeing how much oil their engine is currently stocked with – they’re more likely to check their washer fluid (14 percent). Despite this, eight in 10 believe it is dangerous not to carry out regular routine checks on their vehicle. But half will leave the jobs to mechanics, while one in three rely on their partner to make sure their car is up to the road. Of those who have put off checking something on their vehicle despite a warning light flashing, a tenth will leave it between one and three months – or even longer. While 28 percent put off investigating a warning light in the car because they don’t know what they’re doing and 27 percent were ‘scared of what they might find’ if they investigated further.

And four in 10 felt their car wasn’t in any immediate risk of breaking down, so were happy to leave the issue for another day, according to the OnePoll data. It also emerged 16 percent of motorists drive their car every single day, typically covering off up to 50 miles on their journeys. Fixter’s spokesperson added: “During the pandemic, we saw car use drop significantly as people were confined to their homes. “But now the world has re-opened, vehicle use is getting back to where it was, with millions using their cars multiple times every day. “There’s never been a better time than right now to ensure your car is safe to run, with just a few safety checks that absolutely anyone can learn. “As well as these small safety checks, it’s also important to have your car thoroughly serviced by a professional to ensure it remains safe and retains its resale value”.