Rafael Nadal sparks French Open concern with injury admission after Italian Open exit

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that his chronic foot injury flared up in his 1-6 7-5 6-2 loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open. The world No 4 admitted that he was “living with an injury” with the French Open less than two weeks away, where he will be hoping to compete for a record 14th title in Paris and 22nd Grand Slam overall.

Nadal was the defending champion in Rome and led Shapovalov by a set before losing in three over two hours and 37 minutes, as he appeared to be limping and wincing between points in the final set. Following his defeat, the world No 4 came straight to press and confirmed what many were suspecting – that it was a flare-up of his chronic foot injury.

“I am not injured, I am a player living with an injury,” the 35-year-old said, referring to the Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, a chronic pain in the mid-section of the foot, that he has struggled with throughout his life and career. “It’s nothing new. It’s something that is there, and unfortunately, my day by day is difficult, honestly.”

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also admitted it was tough to accept that the chronic injury was incurable and affecting his performances, adding: “Of course it’s difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes because it can be frustrating that a lot of days I can practice the proper way then today at half of the second set it starts then was unplayable for me. Well done for Denis, sorry I came straight away. I don’t want to take away any credit from Denis that he deserved.” But he still remained cautiously hopeful for the upcoming French Open, saying it was still the “goal”.

