Salem Parks and Recreation hosts free summer movies at Longwood Park

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Longwood Park will be filled with movie magic during the summer months.

The Salem Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 Movies at Longwood season, which will consist of four months of free entertainment.

Friday, May 20: “Encanto” around 8:30 p.m.

June 17: “Raya and The Last Dragon”

July 22: “Ghostbusters Afterlife”

Aug. 12: “Luca”

Organizers say bring the family and friends for a night under the stars. There will be cinema-style concessions from Fun Times and The Tailgate. They also want to remind people that pets are not allowed at these events.

You can call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057 for more information.