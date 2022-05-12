Sony Has Reportedly Registered A New PS5 Model

Sony appears to have registered a new PlayStation 5 model in Japan, as the company received construction design certification in April for a CFI-1200 device that uses updated radio equipment. This approval is likely for the PS5, as the Sony console uses a CFI-1XXX model numbering scheme.
Having received the certification in April from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (via VGC), the new hardware is designed to conform to the latest radio and wireless communication equipment standards. This isn’t the first time that Sony has changed the PS5 internally, as the first revision shaved some weight off the console and added a thumbscrew to the base stand. This CFI-1102A version also included a smaller heatsink.