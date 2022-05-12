Strictly’s Johannes teaches Zara Tindall’s husband Mike to waltz on Loose Women

Some Loose Women fans were surprised to tune in today and find the show had been rebranded as Loose Men for the day.

The ITV show aired a special show on Thursday lunchtime featuring an all-male panel for the day to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

It’s the fourth time the show has featured a panel of men for a special edition, with the latest show panel including presenter Vernon Kay, rugby player Mike Tindall and radio host Roman Kemp, as well as Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe.

The show saw the panel discuss male mental health, including money struggles, male body image and the pressure traditionally put on men to act as providers.







(Image: ITV)



They also discussed perceptions of men having more stereotypical ‘female’ hobbies such as dance, with Strictly pro Johannes stepping in to offer Zara Tindall’s husband Mike a waltz lesson.

Johannes said he would “guide” the rugby player through the steps and said “look into my eyes Michael” as the pair joined hands for a dance lesson live on air.

Despite a shaky start, Mike quickly got the hang of it with the panel breaking out into a round of applause.

Vernon Kay quipped: “I know someone on the inside at Strictly, maybe we can get him on!”







(Image: ITV)



Fans loved the “refreshing” change to the show, and some even requested that Loose Men be a regular thing.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “It is a refreshing change to see #loosemen #loosewomen”.

Another added: “Nice to see #LooseMen on @loosewomen today.”, while someone else said: “#LooseMen I prefer Loose Men to Loose Women!”

A fourth person added: “I always enjoy #loosemen so much. Wish they’d do it regularly, maybe every Friday or something #LooseWomen”.







(Image: REX/Shutterstock)



Mike Tindall MBE is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips and the couple share three children together – daughters Mia, 8 and Lena, 3, and son Lucas, who was born in March 2021.

The family were spotted on a day out together earlier this month as mum Zara took a break from competing in the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

As well as dad Mike’s established rugby career, sport is a family affair, with Zara being an accomplished equestrian who has competed many times in British horsing circuits. She rode for Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympic Games, and won a silver medal in the team event.

