Supernatural And Walker Prequels, Gotham Knights Get CW Series Orders

While the CW is busy canceling a bunch of its shows, it has a few new ones on the way. Well, kind of new ones. The network has picked up prequel spinoffs for two of its most popular shows, and a new DC Comics-based series (via Deadline).

All three series have some kind of history at the CW. Walker: Independence is a prequel to Walker, set in the late 1800s. The show stars Katherine McNamara (Arrow, Shadowhunters) and Matt Barr (Hatfields & McCoys, Walker). McNamara plays the role of Abby Walker, a woman from Boston who sets out on a quest for revenge after her husband is murdered. She teams up with Barr’s Hoyt Rawlins, and they end up in Independence, Texas.

The Winchesters is a prequel to the network’s long-running Supernatural series. While Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is busy with Walker, Jensen Ackles will be narrating The Winchesters from the point of view of his character, Dean. The series will follow the brothers’ parents, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) as they battle the forces of darkness.

Finally, Gotham Knights comes from Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, and takes place after Bruce Wayne’s death. The series follows his adopted son who teams up with the children of some of Batman’s worst enemies when they’re all framed for Wayne’s murder. Despite being set in a Batmanless Gotham and written by Batwoman writers, however, this show is not considered a spinoff of Batwoman and is not currently set in the same timeline as that and other Arrowverse shows.

Also renewed for additional seasons are All American, All American: Homecoming, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker.

At the same time, though, the network has seen a huge swath of cancelations. Canceled by the network just today are In the Dark, Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell New Mexico, The 4400, Legacies and Naomi. These follow hot on the heels of the cancelations of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. A handful of CW shows are still in limbo right now, including Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift and DC’s Stargirl. In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico both have completed filming on upcoming seasons, which will air in full to conclude the shows. The long list of cancelations is likely due to a combination of the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and the fact that the company is currently shopping the network around for a potential sale, meaning that the network is going to want to cancel any shows on the bubble while emphasizing its most successful properties.