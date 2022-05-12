Terra Luna: What happened to LUNA? Will it bounce back?

Shifts in LUNA have left cryptocurrency investors in shock as the token haemorrhaged value in an unexpected market bust-up. As it rippled across the market, other currencies were dragged down alongside it. Investors who traded their life savings to “buy the dip” not long ago will have been left in financial ruin and questioning what happened.

What happened to Terra Luna?

Terra Luna (UST) ranked amongst the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies until this week, with each token worth roughly $85 (£69.69) on May 5.

On May 11, it was already in a precarious position, having dropped down to $17.38 (£14.25) in the early hours.

Just a day later, on May 12, the coin forfeited 97.54 percent of its value, dropping down to its current value of $0.02863 (£0.023).

