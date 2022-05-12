Two Nashville educators, Metro officer arrested after sexual abuse investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by Metro Police into reported sexual abuse of a Nashville teenager between 2017 and 2018 resulted in the arrest of two educators and a Metro police officer.

Police say that five-year MNPD veteran Corey Reed surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with one count of sexual battery for the allegedly inappropriately touching a then 13-year-old.

Police say the boy spent the night at Reed’s home in December 2017. Reed’s bond is set at $100,000.

According to police, 30-year-old MarVelous Brown was the band director at Joelton Middle School and allowed the teen to spend the night at his home in 2017 multiple times. He’s been charged with one count of aggravated rape, three counts of statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Police arrest MarVelous Brown Thursday in Nashville. (Metro PD)

Until recently, police say that Brown was the band director at Fisk University. Brown, who now lives in Memphis, surrendered to police in Nashville Thursday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say that 25-year-old Derek Calvon Hill Jr. was charged with one count of aggravated rape for the alleged sexual assault of the teenager in 2017. Hill is a current high school teacher at Kipp Academy and was arrested at the school today. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say that the victim, now age 18, came to police in January of this year to report the sexual abuse, which he said began when he was in the 6th grade.

Brown is alleged to have unsuccessfully solicited the teen for sex as late as last year. Police say that Reed was decommissioned on January 19 pending both criminal and administrative investigations.

The Office of Professional Accountability’s investigation of Reed will soon result in a notice of a disciplinary hearing. Police say that Brown, Hill, and Reed are friends and took part in a mentoring group through a college fraternity.

