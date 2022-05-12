WATCH: Wolf Chases Young Pronghorn In Yellowstone National Park

Another day, another video emerges of some real-life nature stuff going down within Yellowstone National Park.

“A black wolf chases a baby pronghorn in Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park. The mother pronghorn helps protect the baby by trying to distract and make the wolf chase her instead.

Even the bison try to help the baby pronghorn by blocking the wolf’s path. The baby pronghorn was able to escape the wolf by using its amazing speed and endurance.

Handheld video was taken from inside our car. We were towing our trailer on our way to our campsite for the evening and were not prepared for this incredible sight!”