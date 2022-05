Reilly worked as a groom at a polo club and exercised the horses there.

Although she works with horses in Yellowstone, she does not spend as much time with them as her co-stars.

At 16, she left home and took on a few roles in theatre before making her TV debut as Polly Henry in Prime Suspect.

This role was her springboard to becoming an international star, but she found fame hard to deal with at first.