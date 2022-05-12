Will Kate and William have a fourth baby? Duchess coos over baby in Scotland

Over the years, Kate and William have both made clear their children are their priority despite their busy royal schedules.

The Cambridge family spends much of their time at their home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace in London, and Kate has previously spoken of how dedicated she is to being a hands-on mum.

Kate welcomed her first child Prince George in 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London, the same hospital Princess Diana welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.

The couple later welcomed their only daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015, and in 2018, their third child Prince Louis was born.