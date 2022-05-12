Winter weather conditions temporarily shutting down some Yellowstone National Park roads

HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park will be temporarily closing some roads during the next few days due to winter weather and dangerous driving conditions.

According YNP’s release, they are temporarily closing the East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge.

The following roads will be accessible to vehicle traffic Friday, May 13, weather dependent:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass). Expect delays because the road is at a high elevation.

Expect delays because the road is at a high elevation. Tower Junction to Tower Fall

The rest of the section of road to open in YNP is Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) May 27 at noon. Beartooth Highway, US-212, will open May 27 at 8 a.m., weather dependent.

To remain updated on YNP’s road conditions, visit Park Roads, text “82190” to 888-777 for automated alerts or call (307) 344-2117.