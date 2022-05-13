8 Great Coming-Of-Age Movies From The 2010s

The coming-of-age genre is filled with some of cinema’s greatest films. From Mike Nichol’s The Graduate (1967) to John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club (1985) to Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me (1986), there’s nothing quite like watching characters evolve through their lives and find themselves along the way.

The best coming-of-age movies allow audiences to reflect on their own respective transitional periods. These films possess the power to elicit an emotional reaction from the viewer, resonating with both nostalgic adults and younger generations who are living through what’s being played out on screen. Some of the best coming-of-age movies come from the 2010s.

8 Easy A (2010) Introduced The World To Emma Stone





After breaking into Hollywood with Superbad (2007) and Zombieland (2009), Emma Stone scored her first significant leading role in 2010’s Easy A. Directed by Will Gluck, the film follows Stone in the role of Olive Penderghast. Olive is a 17-year-old high school girl who lies about her sexual past to a college boy.

With scintillating wit and endlessly quotable dialogue, Easy A simultaneously captures the turn-of-the-decade American high school experience while transcending the mold of ‘teenage cautionary tale’ movies. The film’s fresh script provides many moments of genuine humor. Stone’s performance is every bit as charming as it is a potent critique of retrograde attitudes towards female sexuality.

7 Black Swan (2010) Explores An Artist’s Transition From Adolescence To Adulthood





Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan stars Natalie Portman in the role of Nina Sayers, a ballerina who chances upon the role of a lifetime – Swan Queen – in a production of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. The ballet requires a dancer to play the roles of Odette and Odile, White Swan and Black Swan, respectively.

Black Swan disturbs and exhilarates in all the right ways while remaining captivating in its most unnerving moments. Offering a wonderfully thrilling peek into an artist’s obsession and ambition, Nina’s struggle with her body image is explored with great care and fragility. A perfect performance from Portman stands among some of cinema’s greatest.

6 Sing Street (2014) Takes A Nostalgia-Driven Journey Back To The 1980s





Written and directed by John Carney, Sing Street sets its story in 1980s Ireland. It follows the life of a boy who starts a band to impress a girl at school. Ferdia Walsh-Peelo makes his film debut with Lucy Boynton, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Aidan Gillen, Jack Reynor, and Kelly Thornton starring in supporting roles.

Boasting a strong soundtrack and taut screenplay, Sing Street taps into the nostalgia of the 1980s with a message of self-expression and exploration. Blending moments of musicality with comedy and genuine drama, Sing Street is filled with guitars, gum, and hairspray.

5 Moonrise Kingdom (2012) Is Warm, Whimsical, And Poignant





Directed and co-written by Wes Anderson, Moonrise Kingdom features an ensemble cast of Bruce Willis, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, and Bob Balaban. At the forefront of Moonrise Kingdom are Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman in their first acting credits.

Any film by Wes Anderson is guaranteed to be gorgeous, and Moonrise Kingdom is no exception. With immaculately-framed shots and meticulously-structured cinematography, the film sees Anderson at his best. Moonrise Kingdom is a love letter to young love, and paints a chaotic picture that mirrors the chaos of growing up.

4 The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012) Depicts The Life Of A High School Student Living With PTSD





Directed by Stephen Chbosky in his directorial debut, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower is based on his 1999 novel of the same name. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller. The film follows Charlie Kelmeckis (Lerman), a teenager living with post-traumatic stress disorder who watches life from the sidelines until two free-spirited students (Watson and Miller) become his mentors.

Bolstered by strong performances and an elegant, grounded screenplay, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower captures the pain, fragility, and joy of being young and in love. Chbosky directs a delicate film that recognizes the trials and tribulations of adolescence for those who had life-altering experiences.

3 Lady Bird (2017) Explores The Relationship Between Mother And Daughter





Written and directed by Greta Gerwig in her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine MacPherson. Navigating a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf), Christine gives herself the nickname “Lady Bird” during her final year at high school.

Greta Gerwig directs one of the finest coming-of-age films of all time. Both nostalgic and unflinching, Lady Bird captures the turbulence of growing up with great authenticity and grace. Saoirse Ronan’s stunning portrayal of adolescence is brought to life opposite Laurie Metcalf, whose push-pull dynamic encapsulates something very real, raw, and honest about the relationship between mothers and daughters.

2 Moonlight (2016) Is A Monumental Piece Of Filmmaking





Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight explores the life of Chiron across three stages of his life: childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood. These three stages are played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes, respectively. Moonlight depicts the difficulties that Chiron faces with his sexual identity, as well as the physical and emotional abuse he endures growing up.

Director Barry Jenkins radiates a type of poetry in his storytelling, creating a film that beats with a very human heart. Right from the first frame, Moonlight makes its impact known. It’s a tale of African American culture told from a different perspective and understanding.

1 Boyhood (2014) Is The Decade’s Best Coming-Of-Age Movie





Written and directed by Richard Linklater, Boyhood stars Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Ellar Coltrane, and Lorelei Linklater. Shot from 2002 to 2013, Boyhood follows a boy from ages six to eighteen as he navigates life with divorced parents. Boyhood is audaciously ambitious and epic in scale, serving as the magnum opus of one of cinema’s most creative directors.

Richard Linklater infuses every scene with emotion, laden with a verisimilitude that exudes a unique beauty and naturalness. Growing up is terrifying and often heartbreaking, and Boyhood captures that perfectly. It’s one of the best coming-of-age movies of all time.









