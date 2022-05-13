‘Amazing:’ Princess Beatrice wears dazzling £195 statement earrings by Jennifer Gibson

Princess Beatrice, 33, stepped out in Windsor on Wednesday evening wearing some sparkly big earrings. The Princess is not known for wearing large statement pieces of jewellery, however, these earrings were certainly a statement. The royal and her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were on hand for the charity preview night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee spectacular.

They were in the audience to preview the two-hour show, ‘A Gallop Through History,’ which will celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The show, hosted by Alan Titchmarsh, will run for four nights, with the final night taking place on Sunday evening.

That performance will be broadcast on television, and if she is feeling able, the Queen is expected to attend.

For the charity preview night, Princess Beatrice arrived wearing a floral evening gown by a British brand, The Vampire’s Wife.