Angel Acosta produces first round knockout against Janiel Rivera | DAZN News Norway

The former world champion beat his fellow countryman in emphatic style.

Former WBO flyweight champion Angel Acosta bounced back from his disappointing loss to Juno Nakatani last year with a devestating first round knockout against Janiel Rivera at California’s Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. 

Emotions were running high in this all-Puerto Rican matchup and they seemed to have gotten the best of Rivera from the opening bell. 

The 30-year-old came out swinging and looked unstable on his feet, and once Acosta landed a left hook with Rivera backed up on the ropes, it was only going to end one way. 

Until the referee stopped the fight at the 1:19 mark, Acosta continued to unload on Rivera who struggled to reply with any shots of his own. 

Following this hard-hitting display, Acosta moves 23-3 and will be looking to re-assert himself into the world title picture as soon as possible. 



