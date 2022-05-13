Blue Bloods boss shares real reason for Erin Reagan DA twist: ‘Time’s come’

Thankfully for fans, CBS renewed Blue Bloods for a 13th season in April, so viewers will definitely be seeing more from the family of law enforcement.

The show has remained a huge success as the most-viewed show on Friday nights, averaging 9.81 million viewers during the season.

It is also the fourth-most watched broadcast series, which contributed to its longevity on screens.

A release date for season 13 has yet to be revealed, however, express.co.uk will be updated with new information.

Blue Bloods is available on CBS. A UK release date has yet to be announced.