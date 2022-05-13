Call of Duty: Warzone Player Gets Real Life Loadout Drop as a Gift

Like other games in the series, the Call of Duty: Warzone community has a reputation for being toxic. However, despite rude players and cheaters being found regularly, some nice stories occasionally come out of the game – including a very special gift based on an item from Call of Duty: Warzone.

The item in question is a Loadout Drop, something that should be extremely recognizable to Call of Duty: Warzone players. After all, these drops are crucial to winning a match, as they allow players to equip their weapons of choice and get perks that will help them greatly as the match progresses. As such, the first thing players often do is gather money for a Loadout Drop, getting access to their class before attempting to win a match. With how integral these crates are, they were a perfect item for an artist to play with.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Loadout Drops have a distinct design, as no matter how much the game has changed, the crates have maintained their appearance. Loadouts take the form of a large white square with some ties wrapped around the container, with small details like black indents on the side present as well. All of this was present in the gift that Reddit user edjwize received from their girlfriend, with some red wrapping paper present near the top of the Loadout Drop as well.







While this would have been a cool gesture on the part of edjwize’s significant other if she had just made a prop from the battle royale game, the fact that this Loadout is fully functional makes it truly incredible. Instead of filling the crate with some prop guns and ammo, though, she tossed an assortment of snacks inside – turning it into a proper Care Package. With Doritos, Oreos, Cheetos, Twix, and more, the Redditor is set for their next few gaming sessions.





Unsurprisingly, the post has performed well on Reddit, bringing in over 1,700 upvotes and many comments praising edjwize’s girlfriend. Some even told the Redditor to marry her due to the kind gesture, while others pointed out how rare it is to see a wholesome post on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit. Considering how much criticism there is at the moment regarding Call of Duty: Warzone’s Godzilla skin and the Operation Monarch event, this upbeat post is a refreshing change of pace.

While there have been plenty of video game-themed presents in the past, this one will surely prove to be unforgettable for the Call of Duty: Warzone fan. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the works, perhaps Loadout Drops will soon get a makeover, serving as a new source of inspiration for a similar gift.





Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

