Canceled TV shows: A look at some of the series that won’t be returning


But it’s also when they announce the series that have been canceled.

Here are some of the shows by network that have been axed or are ending:

ABC

"Queens," a series about four women in their 40s who reunite their group to recapture their '90s fame, was not renewed by ABC.
“Black-ish” (final season)

“Promised Land ”

“Queens”

CBS

Jay Hernandez starred in the reboot of 'Magnum P.I.'

“All Rise” (moved to OWN),

“B Positive”

“Bull” (final season)

“Clarice”

“Good Sam”

“How We Roll”

“Magnum P.I.”

“SEAL Team” (moved to Paramount+)

“United States of Al”

Fox

Scott Foley and Simone Recasner in "The Big Leap."

“The Big Leap”

NBC

Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson in "Kenan."

“Kenan”

“Manifest” (season 4 set to air on Netflix)

“Mr. Mayor”

“The Endgame”

“This Is Us” (final season)

The CW

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder in "Batwoman."

“4400”

“Batwoman”

“Charmed”

“Dynasty”

“In the Dark”

“Legacies”

“Legends of Tomorrow”

“Naomi”

“The Republic of Sarah”

“Roswell”

“New Mexico”

“Supergirl” (final season)



