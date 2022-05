Anaemia

Data shows that between 30 and 90 percent of cancer patients have anaemia, making it another very important red flag.

Several types of anaemia exist, but it is iron-deficient anaemia is most often linked with the disease.

The condition is caused by a deficit of healthy red blood cells in the body, which carry oxygen.

WebMD explains: “Gastrointestinal cancers, like stomach or colon cancer, are known to cause anaemia.